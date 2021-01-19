Bank of America profit falls as consumer banking business falters

Business

Bank of America profit falls as consumer banking business falters

A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Bank of America posted a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday (Jan 19) as historically low interest rates hurt its consumer banking business.

Net income applicable to common shareholders fell to US$5.21 billion, or 59 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec 31 from US$6.75 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 55 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark