Bank of America profit rises on loan growth

REUTERS: Bank of America Corp reported a 10per cent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday as a healthy U.S. economy boosted demand for loans.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to US$7.11 billion, or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$6.47 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, net of interest expense, was up about 2per cent at US$23.08 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of 71 cents per share and revenue of US$23.2 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

