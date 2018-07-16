Bank of America profit up on consumer loan growth, lower expenses

NEW YORK: Bank of America Corp reported quarterly profit above expectations as the second-largest US lender cut expenses and benefited from growth in loans and deposits on the back of a strengthening economy.

The bank, like its other Wall Street peers, is getting a boost from recent moves by regulators and politicians to lower tax rates and raise interest rates. But concerns around an escalating trade war between the United States and China have cast some doubt on future loan growth.

Bank of America's total loans increased two per cent in the quarter, with its consumer banking and wealth management businesses both recording growth of about seven per cent.

In comparison, JPMorgan Chase & Co's core loans, which exclude consumer credit and loans to the biggest corporations, rose seven per cent. Citigroup Inc's total loans rose five per cent.

"Solid operating leverage and client activity drove earnings higher this quarter ... We grew consumer and commercial loans; we grew deposits," Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

Moynihan's efforts to cut costs and trim the bank's sprawling operations is also paying off, with non-interest expense dropping five per cent in the quarter.

In the ninth year into his role, Moynihan has put much of the expenses stemming from the financial crisis behind the bank.

Bank of America's shares rose one per cent in pre-market trading.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose 36.3 per cent to US$6.47 billion in the second quarter.

Excluding items, it earned 64 cents per share compared with the average expectation of 57 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income rose six per cent as the bank's large stock of deposits and rate-sensitive mortgage securities helped it take advantage of four interest rate hikes in the past year.

Revenue, net of interest expense, fell one per cent to US$22.76 billion. Revenue in the year earlier quarter included a US$793 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the bank's non-US consumer card business. Analysts had expected revenue of US$22.29 billion.