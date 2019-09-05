Bank of America recognizes pretax impairment charge of US$2.1 billion

Bank Of America Corp said on Wednesday it recognized a pretax impairment charge of about US$2.1 billion for the quarter ending September 2019 related to a merchant services joint venture. (https://bit.ly/2kjN5xh)

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

