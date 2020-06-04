Bank of America to pay US$7.23 million after overcharging mutual fund customers: FINRA

Bank of America Corp agreed to pay US$7.23 million in restitution and interest to settle a U.S. regulator's accusations that it overcharged customers on mutual funds.

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Thursday that the accord resolves charges that customers with more than 13,000 accounts at the bank's Merrill Lynch unit incurred unnecessary sales charges and paid excess fees.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

