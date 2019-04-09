Bank of America to raise minimum wage to US$20 per hour by 2021
REUTERS: Bank of America Corp said on Tuesday it would raise its minimum wage to US$20 per hour over a two-year period.
On May 1, the minimum hourly wage will rise by US$2 to US$17, the bank said https://reut.rs/2Il5148.
Bank of America joins other Wall Street banks that have raised hourly wages following U.S. President Donald Trump's move to cut corporate tax rates in 2017.
JPMorgan Chase & Co has been raising hourly wages to between US$15 and US$18 to pass on the benefits of the tax windfall to employees.
Bank of America raised its minimum wage to US$15 two years ago. The bank's hourly wage has risen by US$4 since 2010, it said.
