Bank of America to raise minimum wage to US$20 per hour by 2021

Bank of America Corp said on Tuesday it would raise its minimum wage to US$20 per hour in increments over a two-year period.

REUTERS: Bank of America Corp said on Tuesday it would raise its minimum wage to US$20 per hour over a two-year period.

On May 1, the minimum hourly wage will rise by US$2 to US$17, the bank said https://reut.rs/2Il5148.

Advertisement

Bank of America joins other Wall Street banks that have raised hourly wages following U.S. President Donald Trump's move to cut corporate tax rates in 2017.

JPMorgan Chase & Co has been raising hourly wages to between US$15 and US$18 to pass on the benefits of the tax windfall to employees.

Bank of America raised its minimum wage to US$15 two years ago. The bank's hourly wage has risen by US$4 since 2010, it said.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Advertisement