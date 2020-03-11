Bank of America top technology officer Boville has left: source

Bank of America Corp's chief technology officer, Howard Boville, has left the company, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Boville will not be replaced and his responsibilities will be split across the bank's business segments, the source said. The departure was earlier reported by Business Insider.

Boville joined the bank in 2012 and was responsible for designing, building and running the firm's Cloud Services.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Leslie Adler)