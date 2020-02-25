Bank of America veteran deal-maker Boueiz resigns after 21 years: source

Veteran Bank of America banker Wadih Boueiz has resigned after a career spanning 21 years, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Boueiz, 43, was in charge of the bank's global sovereign wealth funds and public pensions division.

Boueiz, known as Woody, started his career in New York in 1999 and then moved to London in 2007.

He made his name in the Middle East where he was until recently in charge of Bank of America's corporate and investment banking across MENA - a job that has yet to be filled, the source said.

Bank of America declined to comment.

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Chris Reese)

