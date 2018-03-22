Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.5%

LONDON: The Bank of England said on Thursday (Mar 22) it has kept its main interest rate at 0.50 per cent, as it mulled high British inflation and uncertainty arising from the nation's looming departure from the European Union.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 7-2 in favour of keeping its key rate at 0.50 per cent, it said in a statement after a regular meeting.

The panel also maintained the amount of cash stimulus pumping around the British economy at £445 billion (US$630 billion).

While the Bank of England sat tight this time around, minutes of the meeting that ended Wednesday firmed up expectations that the BoE will raise its rate by a quarter-point at its next gathering in May.

The cental bank noted that "ongoing tightening of monetary policy ... will be appropriate to return inflation" to its 2.0 per cent target.

It added: "All members agree that any future increases in bank rate are likely to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regarding Brexit, the minutes said that "developments regarding the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union - and in particular the reaction of households, businesses and asset prices to them - remain the most significant influence on, and source of uncertainty about, the economic outlook."

The government had forecast last week that the economy will face sluggish growth in the coming years on the back of Brexit fallout.

The BoE cautioned on Thursday that disruption from recent snowy weather, known as the Beast from the East, would have a "temporary" hit on activity in the current first quarter of 2018.

Britain's annual inflation rate slowed to 2.7 per cent in February as food and transport costs rose by less than one year ago, official data showed on Tuesday, but remains far above the target level.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

In addition, official data this week showing that British wage growth is catching up with overall inflation has cemented expectations of an interest rate hike to 0.75 per cent in May.

HIKE NEXT TIME?

"We still think that the MPC will hike interest rates in May," Paul Hollingsworth, senior UK economist at Capital Economics.



"And if the economy continues to surprise on the upside ... then that should allow the MPC to raise interest rates twice more before the end of this year."

Official data on Thursday showed that British retail sales rebounded in February from the previous month, boosted by growth in food and online purchases.

The UK's unemployment rate has meanwhile dipped, reverting to the lowest level since 1975, after a brief rise.

"It is no major surprise that the headline rate remains unchanged, even if there were some calls for the BoE to follow the example of the US and China in announcing a hike," noted Dennis de Jong, managing director at trading site UFX.

"However, with sterling's outlook looking brighter and wage growth rising, it seems clear a rate increase is on the horizon. The question investors need to ask is just how soon will it come."

Inflation jumped last year and remains at an elevated level after Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016. The Brexit referendum pushed down the pound, in turn hiking the cost of imported goods.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is in Brussels for a summit where the remaining 27 EU members are expected on Friday to approve a post-Brexit transition period and adopt guidelines for talks on future relations including a trade deal. Britain will exit the bloc in March 2019.

