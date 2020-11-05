Bank of England deploys more stimulus as COVID-19 lockdown begins

LONDON: The Bank of England has increased its monetary stimulus by a bigger than anticipated £150 billion (US$195 billion) as it tries to boost the economy through new lockdown measures.

In a statement released on Thursday (Nov 5), the bank's rate-setting panel said its challenge is to respond to the economic and financial impact of the resurgence of the coronavirus, which has led to the reimposition of widespread restrictions across the UK.

A four-week lockdown began on Thursday in England that will keep closed all shops selling items deemed to be non-essential, such as books and clothes, as the government seeks to contain a sharp increase in virus infections. The other nations of the UK - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - have also announced wide-ranging restrictions on economic activity.

The latest restrictions will batter an economy that had been just recovering from the sharp recession caused by the spring lockdown.

As a result, the Bank of England was widely expected to respond to the changed economic backdrop. The increase in the bond-buying programme though is bigger than the £100 billion anticipated in financial markets.

The stimulus is aimed at keeping a lid on borrowing rates across the economy to boost lending as well as ensuring that money keeps flowing through the financial system.

The Monetary Policy Committee also kept its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1 per cent.

