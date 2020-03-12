Bankers meet with Trump, say prepared to help economy

Leading U.S. bank executives in a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House said banks are strongly capitalized and prepared to help small businesses and American consumers weather the coronavirus outbreak.

The chief executives of Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citi, JPMorgan Chase and others said banks are in good shape, there is no financial crisis and bankers want to provide liquidity.

Trump said he would discuss travel restrictions to Europe later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu)