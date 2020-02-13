Barclays CEO probed over Epstein ties, overshadowing profit gains

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Britain's financial regulators are probing historical links between Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, the bank said on Thursday.

Barclays said its board had looked into media reports on Staley's relationship with Epstein, and probed Staley's characterization of that relationship.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority are investigating.

The bank said its board believes Staley has been sufficiently transparent about his ties to Epstein, whom Staley said he had not seen since taking over as Barclays CEO in 2015.

The New York Times last year said that Epstein had referred "dozens" of wealthy clients to Staley when the CEO ran JPMorgan's private banking business.

It also reported that Staley visited Epstein in prison when he was serving a sentence between 2008-09 for soliciting prostitution.

Barclays has previously said that Staley never engaged or paid fees to Epstein to advise him or provide professional services.

Staley received a bumper pay package of 5.9 million pounds (US$7.64 million) in 2019, up from 3.36 million a year earlier. The sum was boosted by the vesting of a long-term incentive plan worth 1.48 million pounds.

His bonus also rose to 1.65 million pounds, reflecting the bank's strong annual performance.

Both Staley and Finance Director Tushar Morzaria took cuts to their pension allowances in 2019, and will now receive fixed cash contributions equating to 10per cent of salary in line with the broader workforce.

Lower-paid employees will see their employer pension contributions rise to 12per cent.

The bank meanwhile reported a better-than-expected profit before tax of 6.2 billion pounds for 2019, as its investment bank reported bumper returns from fixed-income trading.

Its profit was 9per cent higher than in 2018 and above the 5.7 billion pounds average of analysts' forecasts compiled by the bank.

The British lender also reiterated its ambition of achieving a 10per cent return on equity this year, although it repeated a warning from October that the worsening economic outlook might make reaching that target difficulty.

Staley has said that Barclays' mix of investment and retail banking businesses should partly insulate it from economic and market fluctuations.

Barclays paid a dividend of 9 pence for the year, compared with 6.5 pence for 2018, as its core capital ratio came in at a better-than-expected 13.8per cent.

