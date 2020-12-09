Barclays names 84 new MDs; women constitute about 27per cent

Barclays Plc on Tuesday promoted 84 employees to the role of managing directors in corporate and investment banking, of which about 27per cent were women.

The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The bank said the appointments will be effective Jan. 1.

Last month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc invited 60 executives to become partners as of Jan. 1, with women making up about 26.7per cent of the new appointments.

The global finance industry has for long been prodded to increase diversity among its senior ranks.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

