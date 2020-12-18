Barclays UK chairman Cheshire steps down, Crawford Gillies takes over

Barclays' UK director and chair Ian Cheshire is stepping down from Jan 1 2021 to be succeed by Crawford Gillies, the bank said on Friday.

LONDON: Barclays' UK director and chair Ian Cheshire is stepping down from Jan 1 2021 to be succeed by Crawford Gillies, the bank said on Friday.

Cheshire has decided he is unable to take on the extra commitment to carry out a programme of change at the unit, Barclays said in a statement.

Gillies will step down from his current position as senior independent director on the Barclays board, with Brian Gilvary succeeding him in that position.

