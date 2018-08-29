Barnes & Noble is sued by ex-CEO over termination
A former chief executive of Barnes & Noble Inc filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the bookseller of breach of contract and defamation in connection with his sudden termination last month after a little over a year in the job.
In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Demos Parneros accused Barnes & Noble founder Leonard Riggio of engineering his "firing without cause" and damaging his reputation, in an effort to maintain control of the company.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)