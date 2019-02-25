Barrick Gold offers to buy Newmont in all-stock deal

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday it had offered to buy U.S. rival Newmont Mining Corp in an all-stock deal that would create a global gold mining giant.

FILE PHOTO: Mark Bristow, chief executive officer of Barrick Gold, speaks during an interview at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
Newmont shareholders would receive 2.5694 common shares of Barrick for each outstanding Newmont Share, the company said.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Source: Reuters

