Bayer board wins shareholder vote of approval at AGM

Bayer shareholders on Tuesday voted in favour of ratifying the executive board's business conduct during 2019, following a rebuke a year earlier.

FILE PHOTO: A bridge is decorated with the logo of a Bayer AG, a German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

At the annual shareholder meeting, 92.6per cent of the votes of shareholders that did not cast an abstain vote, were in favour of top management, with 7.4per cent giving a vote of no confidence.

Of all the votes cast in the ballot, 7.6per cent were abstain votes.

