Bayer CEO Baumann wins term extension until 2024

FRANKFURT: Bayer's Chief Executive Werner Baumann was given an extension of his contract until 2024, months after agreeing an US$11 billion settlement of U.S. lawsuits over its Roundup weedkiller.

Baumann, whose contract would have expired in April next year, was given a three-year extension by the German drugmaker's supervisory board, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

