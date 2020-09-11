Bayer CEO Baumann wins term extension until 2024
Bayer's Chief Executive Werner Baumann was given an extension of his contract until 2024, months after agreeing an US$11 billion settlement of U.S. lawsuits over its Roundup weedkiller.
Baumann, whose contract would have expired in April next year, was given a three-year extension by the German drugmaker's supervisory board, it said in a statement late on Thursday.
