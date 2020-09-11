Bayer CEO Baumann wins term extension until 2024

Bayer CEO Baumann wins term extension until 2024

Bayer's Chief Executive Werner Baumann was given an extension of his contract until 2024, months after agreeing an US$11 billion settlement of U.S. lawsuits over its Roundup weedkiller.

Werner Baumann, CEO of Bayer AG, attends the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker
FILE PHOTO: Werner Baumann, CEO of Bayer AG, attends the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen, Germany February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Baumann, whose contract would have expired in April next year, was given a three-year extension by the German drugmaker's supervisory board, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

