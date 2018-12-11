Bayer CEO says has not had contact with activist investor Elliott

Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said on Monday he has not had any contact with Elliott Management, following a Reuters report which said the U.S.-based activist investor had taken a position in the German pharmaceuticals giant.

"Nobody has called me," Baumann said in response to a question about contact with activists at an event in Duesseldorf.

Reuters reported on Friday that Elliott has invested in Bayer, citing three people familiar with the matter.

