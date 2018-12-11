Bayer CEO says has not had contact with activist investor Elliott

Business

Bayer CEO says has not had contact with activist investor Elliott

Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said on Monday he has not had any contact with Elliott Management, following a Reuters report which said the U.S.-based activist investor had taken a position in the German pharmaceuticals giant.

FILE PHOTO: Bayer AG CEO Baumann attends the company&apos;s AGM in Bonn
FILE PHOTO: Werner Baumann, CEO of German pharmaceutical and chemical maker Bayer AG, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Bookmark

DUESSELDORF: Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said on Monday he has not had any contact with Elliott Management, following a Reuters report which said the U.S.-based activist investor had taken a position in the German pharmaceuticals giant.

"Nobody has called me," Baumann said in response to a question about contact with activists at an event in Duesseldorf.

Reuters reported on Friday that Elliott has invested in Bayer, citing three people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark