Bayer close to glyphosate settlement worth US$8-10 billion: Handelsblatt

BERLIN: Bayer AG is close to agreeing a settlement worth US$8-10 billion with plaintiffs in a case over its glyphosate-based weedkiller, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

The company's supervisory board was due to discuss and vote on the settlement in the coming days, reported the paper, citing company and negotiating partner sources.

A spokesman for Bayer declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers in Berlin and Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt; editing by Thomas Seythal)