Bayer gets new trial on punitive damages in US$289 million weed-killer case

SAN FRANCISCO: Bayer AG's Monsanto unit will get a new trial on the US$250 million in punitive damages awarded by a jury to a groundskeeper who alleged the company's glyphosate-based weed killers, including Roundup, gave him cancer.

According to Wednesday court filings in San Francisco's Superior Court of California, Judge Suzanne Bolanos granted the company's motion for a new trial on punitive damages.

A jury on Aug. 10 found Monsanto failed to warn school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson and other consumers of the cancer risks posed by its weed killers. It awarded US$39 million in compensatory and US$250 million in punitive damages.

(Reporting by Jim Christie in San Francisco, writing by Tina Bellon in New York; editing by Bill Berkrot)