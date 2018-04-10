Bayer reaches deal with US for approval to buy Monsanto: WSJ

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

German drug and crop chemicals maker Bayer's US$62.5 billion bid to acquire U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co has won approval from the U.S. Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: German drugs and pesticides group Bayer AG has reached a deal with the U.S. Justice Department for antitrust approval for its US$62.5 billion bid to acquire Monsanto Co by agreeing to sell additional assets, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The Justice Department reached an agreement in principle with the two companies in recent days, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. Under the deal, Bayer agreed to sell additional seed and treatment assets to BASF SE and agreed to make concessions related to digital agriculture, the Journal said.

Shares of Monsanto, the world's biggest seed company, jumped 6.6 percent, to US$125.66.

Bayer declined comment on the report, but said in a statement it anticipated closing the Monsanto purchase in the second quarter.

"We remain confident in our ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals and look forward to continuing to work diligently with regulators to support that process," it said.

A spokeswoman for BASF could not immediately be reached for comment. The Department of Justice and Monsanto both declined to comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week, Monsanto said in its quarterly earnings report that it was confident the U.S. and other needed regulatory approvals would be secured within the second quarter.

Monsanto did not host a conference call with analysts to discuss the earnings, as is its usual practice, because of the pending merger.

European Union antitrust regulators approved the deal in March after the companies agreed to sell a swathe of assets to BASF. China, Brazil and Australia have also approved the proposed merger.

The deal is the third in the sector, preceded by a merger of Dow and Dupont, and a merger of ChemChina and Syngenta.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)