Bayer-Roundup US$11 billion deal at risk of collapse, judge says: Bloomberg News
German drugs company Bayer AG's US$11 billion settlement of thousands of U.S. lawsuits over its Roundup weed killer is less defined than the company disclosed, a judge overseeing the suits said, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Vince Chabbria threatened to lift a pause on the litigation and let it move forward, according to the report. ()
(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)