Bayer-Roundup US$11 billion deal at risk of collapse, judge says: Bloomberg News

German drugs company Bayer AG's US$11 billion settlement of thousands of U.S. lawsuits over its Roundup weed killer is less defined than the company disclosed, a judge overseeing the suits said, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Logo and flags of Bayer AG are pictured outside a plant in Wuppertal, Germany
FILE PHOTO: Logo and flags of Bayer AG are pictured outside a plant in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

U.S. District Judge Vince Chabbria threatened to lift a pause on the litigation and let it move forward, according to the report. ()

