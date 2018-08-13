Bayer shares down after Monsanto ordered to pay damages

Shares in Bayer plunged almost 10 percent to their lowest in almost two years after a California jury ordered the German company's subsidiary Monsanto to pay US$289 million in damages last week.

REUTERS: Shares in Bayer plunged almost 10 percent to their lowest in almost two years after a California jury ordered the German company's subsidiary Monsanto to pay US$289 million in damages last week.

A jury found Monsanto liable in a lawsuit alleging that the company's Roundup weedkiller caused cancer. The case is the first of more than 5,000 similar lawsuits across the United States.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Goodman)