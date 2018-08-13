Bayer shares down after Monsanto ordered to pay damages

Business

Bayer shares down after Monsanto ordered to pay damages

Shares in Bayer plunged almost 10 percent to their lowest in almost two years after a California jury ordered the German company's subsidiary Monsanto to pay US$289 million in damages last week.

The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas, Venezuela March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

A jury found Monsanto liable in a lawsuit alleging that the company's Roundup weedkiller caused cancer. The case is the first of more than 5,000 similar lawsuits across the United States.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

