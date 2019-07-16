Bayer shares up 2.8per cent in early Frankfurt trade after US Roundup rule

Shares in German chemicals company Bayer rose 2.8per cent in early trading in Frankfurt on Tuesday after a U.S. judge slashed a damages award Bayer owes a California man who blamed its Roundup weed killer for his cancer.

FILE PHOTO: The so-called 'Chempark', the main plant and headquarters of German pharmaceutical and chemical maker Bayer AG is pictured along the river Rhine in Leverkusen, Germany, July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

The judge said evidence against the former Monsanto Co, which Bayer bought last year, supported punitive damages over the glyphosate ingredient contained in Roundup but reduced damages to US$20 million from US$75 million.

A Frankfurt-based trader said that in his view early Tuesday gains were not sustainable.

"Next Glyphosate trials will start in August," he said. "Bayer will only see an ongoing recovery when it enters mediation talks to settle the 13,400 claims."

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Thomas Seythal)

Source: Reuters

