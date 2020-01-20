BBC Director General Hall to step down this year

Tony Hall will step down as the director general of the BBC in the summer to make way for a new person who will negotiate its future with the government, he said on Monday.

Britain's publicly funded broadcaster will need to negotiate a new charter with the government by 2027 and hold a mid-term review in 2022.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)