BBVA weighs cutting around 3,000 jobs in Spain, Expansion says

Spanish bank BBVA is considering cutting around 3,000 jobs in its home market, or around 10per cent of its payroll there, newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

BBVA declined to comment on the report.

Last month, the bank's chief executive officer Onur Genc told analysts that the lender was looking into implementing cost-cutting plans in low growth geographies, "including a fast restructuring programme (in Spain)" in 2021.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro)

Source: Reuters

