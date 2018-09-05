BCA launches new programme, rating for Super Low Energy non-residential buildings

SINGAPORE: The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Wednesday (Sep 5) launched the Super Low Energy (SLE) Programme in a bid to improve energy efficiency at non-residential buildings.

Under the programme, BCA introduced a new benchmark to recognise buildings that have achieved either Super Low Energy or Zero Energy status.



The new Green Mark (GM) for SLE voluntary certification framework provides recognition in addition to Green Mark ratings.



For example, a building that achieves GM Platinum and GM SLE would be awarded Green Mark Platinum (Super Low Energy).

To achieve the Super Low Energy status, buildings need to achieve at least 60 per cent energy savings by adopting energy efficient measures and onsite renewable energy based on the 2005 building code level.

To achieve the Zero Energy status, buildings are required to use onsite and off-site renewable energy to generate more than 100 per cent of energy needed for building operation.

Public and private developers have agreed to strive for the GM SLE in close to 20 projects, BCA said in a media release.



The two buildings at Kranji and Seletar camps are on track to achieve Zero Energy Building status, BCA said.

The Defence Science and Technology Agency has worked with the Army to achieve a high standard of energy efficiency for building facilities in both camps, allowing the buildings to save close to 540 MWh of electricity a year, which is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of about 116 4-room Housing Board flats, BCA said.

The SLE programme was announced by Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong at the opening of the Singapore Green Building Week and also consists of an SLE challenge to invite developers to take the lead in developing SLE buildings.

So far, more than 10 developers and building owners have pledged their commitment to achieve at least one SLE project in the next five years, BCA said.



Characteristics of a Super Low Energy building. (Image: BCA)

“We have come a long way in our environmental sustainability journey," said BCA CEO Hugh Lim.

"To kick-start the next wave of our green building movement, BCA is working with the industry professionals to deliver cost-effective Super Low Energy buildings which can achieve a minimum of 60 per cent energy efficiency improvement over the 2005 building codes, when the BCA Green Mark was first introduced.

"We are embarking on more rigorous research and innovation to further push the frontier for green buildings to achieve up to 80 per cent energy efficiency improvement."

BCA has also worked with the industry and academia to develop a Technology Roadmap to chart the pathways towards SLE.

Research findings from the Roadmap identified more than 60 potential solutions from enhanced existing technologies and emerging R&D innovations, BCA said.



Keppel Land has committed to pilot various emerging technologies at its BCA GM Platinum certified development Keppel Bay Tower, BCA said.



In 2017, BCA worked with Keppel Land to launch a Joint Challenge Call for test-bedding of SLE technologies at Keppel Bay Tower.

The project, supported by an innovation fund of S$1.28 million from BCA’s Green Buildings Innovation Cluster programme, demonstrated technologies such as smart lighting system and air-conditioning based on indoor activity analytics.

