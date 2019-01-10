Bed Bath & Beyond posts better-than-expected profit, shares soar

Home furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast, sending its shares up 22 percent in extended trading.

REUTERS: Home furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast, sending its shares up 22 percent in extended trading.

The Union, New Jersey-based company's net income fell to US$24.4 million, or 18 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 1, from US$61.3 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 17 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose to US$3.03 billion from US$2.95 billion.

However, total comparable sales fell 1.8 percent, continuing their slide for the seventh straight quarter. Analysts had expected comparable sales to fall 0.29 percent.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Advertisement