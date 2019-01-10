Bed Bath & Beyond posts better-than-expected profit, shares soar

Home furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast, sending its shares up 22 percent in extended trading.

The company's shares, which had nearly halved in 2018, rose 21 percent in extended trading. However, short interest in Bed Bath & Beyond has climbed to at least a five-year-plus high, representing about a quarter of the company's free float, according to Refinitiv data.

The retailer forecast 2019 earnings per share to be about the same as fiscal 2018 at US$2 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of US$1.99 per share.

The Union, New Jersey-based company's net income fell 60 percent to US$24.4 million, or 18 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 1.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 17 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose to US$3.03 billion from US$2.95 billion.

However, total comparable sales dropped 1.8 percent, continuing their slide for the seventh straight quarter. Analysts had expected comparable sales to fall 0.29 percent.

