Beijing autoshow postponed to September due to virus

Organisers of the Beijing autoshow, which was scheduled to be held in late-April, said on Friday the event would be held between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 due to the coronavirus pandamic.

BEIJING: Organisers of the Beijing autoshow, which was scheduled to be held in late-April, said on Friday the event would be held between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 due to the coronavirus pandamic.

Several other auto shows globally have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak, including those in New York, Geneva and Sao Paulo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Alex Richardson)