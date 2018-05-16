Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases

Business

Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday said it has more than doubled its investment in generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , and confirmed it has become Apple Inc's second-largest shareholder.

FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part o
FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday said it has more than doubled its investment in generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , and confirmed it has become Apple Inc's second-largest shareholder.

Berkshire said it owned about 40.5 million Teva American depositary receipts (ADRs) worth about US$693 million as of March 31, up from 18.9 million ADRs three months earlier.

The disclosure was made in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stock holdings as of March 31.

Berkshire also said it boosted its Apple stake to about 239.6 million shares worth more than US$40 billion as of March 31, up from 165.3 million shares three months earlier.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark