Berkshire Hathaway has been buying Amazon shares: CNBC

Berkshire Hathaway Inc has been buying shares of Amazon.com Inc, according to Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett, CNBC reported on Thursday.

REUTERS: Berkshire Hathaway Inc has been buying shares of Amazon.com Inc, according to Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett, CNBC reported on Thursday.

"One of the fellows in the office that manage money ... bought some Amazon (shares) so it will show up in the 13F" later this month, Buffett said, according to the report.

Advertisement

Buffett's portfolio managers are Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, but the report did not say who was the buyer or how much he bought.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)