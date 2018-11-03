Berkshire Hathaway operating profit nearly doubled in third quarter

Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday reported that its quarterly operating profit nearly doubled, with the business helped by lower taxes and stronger insurance results.

NEW YORK: Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday reported that its quarterly operating profit nearly doubled, with the business helped by lower taxes and stronger insurance results.

Operating profit in the second quarter rose to US$6.88 billion from US$3.44 billion a year earlier.

