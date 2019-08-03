Berkshire Hathaway profit falls as insurance underwriting declines
Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit fell, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett reported less income from insurance underwriting.
Second-quarter operating profit declined 11per cent to US$6.14 billion from US$6.89 billion a year earlier.
Berkshire also said quarterly net income rose 17per cent, reflecting larger gains from investments than a year earlier.
Net income rose to US$14.07 billion, or US$8,608 per Class A share, from US$12.01 billion, or US$7,301 per Class A share, a year earlier.
