Berkshire intends to oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid

Business

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc plans to oppose board nominees proposed by USG Corp in an upcoming shareholder vote, as the wallboard maker tries to fend off a roughly US$5.9 billion takeover bid by Germany's Knauf AG.

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett visits the BNSF booth before the Berkshire Hathaw
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett visits the BNSF booth before the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

"Berkshire's present intention is to vote against the four directors proposed by management," Buffett's assistant Debbie Bosanek said in an email.

Berkshire owns roughly 31 percent of USG, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Source: Reuters

