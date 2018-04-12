Berkshire intends to oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc plans to oppose board nominees proposed by USG Corp in an upcoming shareholder vote, as the wallboard maker tries to fend off a roughly US$5.9 billion takeover bid by Germany's Knauf AG.

REUTERS: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc plans to oppose board nominees proposed by USG Corp in an upcoming shareholder vote, as the wallboard maker tries to fend off a roughly US$5.9 billion takeover bid by Germany's Knauf AG.

"Berkshire's present intention is to vote against the four directors proposed by management," Buffett's assistant Debbie Bosanek said in an email.

Berkshire owns roughly 31 percent of USG, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jonathan Stempel in New York)