Berkshire operating results fall even as Apple boosts profit

Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a lower operating profit as the coronavirus pandemic was expected to weigh on some of its businesses, though gains in stocks such as Apple Inc fueled a big quarterly net profit.

Berkshire said operating profit fell 32per cent to US$5.48 billion from US$8.07 billion a year earlier.

