Berkshire profit surges as insurance, other businesses gain

REUTERS: Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday reported a 67 percent increase in quarterly operating profit, as its insurance underwriting operations rebounded from a poor quarter and several business units benefited from economic growth and improving demand.

Operating profit in the second quarter rose to US$6.89 billion from US$4.12 billion a year earlier.

Net income for Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire, including realized and unrealized gains and losses from investments, nearly tripled to US$12.01 billion, or US$7,301 per Class A share, from US$4.26 billion, or US$2,592 per Class A share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)