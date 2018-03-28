Berlin declines to comment on reports Deutsche Bank seeking new CEO

Berlin declines to comment on reports Deutsche Bank seeking new CEO

The German government on Wednesday declined to comment on reports that lender Deutsche Bank has begun searching for a new chief executive.

FILE PHOTO: A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

"Deutsche Bank is a private company. I'll therefore refrain here from doing any speculation...," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a news conference.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank's chairman of the board, Paul Achleitner, is looking for a new CEO to replace John Cryan as investors grow frustrated with the slow turnaround of the loss-making German lender.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt)

Source: Reuters

