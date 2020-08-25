Best Buy beats same-store sales estimates on surge in online demand

Best Buy Co Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday as online demand for computers and other electronic accessories needed to work from home surged for a second straight quarter.

REUTERS: Best Buy Co Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday as online demand for computers and other electronic accessories needed to work from home surged for a second straight quarter.

Comparable sales rose 5.8per cent in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, beating expectations of a 3.7per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Buy said it expected third-quarter sales to be higher than last year, but growth would likely taper in coming weeks.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)