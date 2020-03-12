Best Buy executive chairman to step down

Best Buy executive chairman to step down

Retailer Best Buy Co Inc said on Wednesday Executive Chairman Hubert Joly would step down and will not stand for re-election at the shareholder meeting on June 11.

FILE PHOTO: A customer enters a Best Buy store on a snowy day in Boulder
FILE PHOTO: A customer enters a Best Buy store on a snowy day in Boulder, Colorado March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joly, a restructuring expert and former chief executive officer of the company, had played a role in reviving falling same-store sales at the retailer.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

