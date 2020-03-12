Best Buy executive chairman to step down

Retailer Best Buy Co Inc said on Wednesday Executive Chairman Hubert Joly would step down and will not stand for re-election at the shareholder meeting on June 11.

Joly, a restructuring expert and former chief executive officer of the company, had played a role in reviving falling same-store sales at the retailer.

