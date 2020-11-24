Best Buy expects holiday sales to slow as pandemic rages

Best Buy Co Inc held back from issuing a holiday-quarter forecast on Tuesday, saying it was unsure if a sales boom fueled by demand for remote-work computer equipment was sustainable as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in the United States.

"It continues to be difficult to predict how sustainable these trends will be. We are seeing COVID cases surge throughout the U.S. and Canada at a time of significant holiday volume through our stores," Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas said, pointing to high unemployment.

At least 20 million Americans were on unemployment benefits at the end of October and about 12 million of them will lose benefits when two government-funded programs expire a day after Christmas. Another rescue package for businesses and the unemployed is unlikely before then.

CFO Bilunas said fourth-quarter sales for one of the few retail winners in the health crisis have been strong so far, but that was due to new game consoles from Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp as well as an earlier than ever start to holiday promotions.

"We don't expect sales trends to remain at the levels we experienced during Q3," he said on a call with analysts.

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer Mike Mohan said supplies of the hot new consoles will be limited through the holiday season.

Best Buy's comparable sales jumped 23per cent in the quarter ended Oct. 31, beating expectations of a 14.7per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It plans on resuming share buybacks this month.

Total revenue rose 21.4per cent to US$11.85 billion, while the company earned US$2.06 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.70 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)