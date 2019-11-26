Best Buy forecasts strong holiday-quarter profit; shares jump 5per cent

Best Buy Co Inc forecast fourth-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, pointing to hopes of strong demand in the crucial holiday shopping season and sending the shares of the biggest U.S. tech retailer up nearly 5per cent.

Big retailers Target Corp and Walmart Inc have also forecast a strong holiday quarter, which can account for as much as 40per cent of annual sales for U.S. retailers.

Best Buy said it expected fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of US$2.65 to US$2.75 per share, largely above Wall Street expectation of US$2.65.

The company said same-store sales in the fourth quarter was expected to rise between 0.5per cent and 3per cent, the mid-point of which is above estimates of a 1.4per cent increase.

Best Buy's third-quarter revenue and sales beat market expectations as repair and tech support services as well as new financing and leasing options helped pull more shoppers into its stores.

Overall same-store sales rose 1.7per cent in the quarter ended Nov. 2, beating analysts' average estimate of a 1.3per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to 1.8per cent to US$9.76 billion, beating expectations of US$9.70 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)