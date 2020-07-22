Best Buy hikes hourly wages, reports sales rise

Best Buy Inc said on Tuesday that it would raise hourly wages for its employees by 4per cent, replacing its short-term incentive pay it introduced during the pandemic, from Aug. 2.

People wait for purchases outside of a Best Buy store due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The company also said it would raise the starting wage to US$15 per hour.

Best Buy said that quarter-to-date sales rose about 2.5per cent from a year earlier, driven by strong demand for computing, appliance and tablet categories.

