Best Buy hikes hourly wages, reports sales rise

REUTERS: Best Buy Inc said on Tuesday that it would raise hourly wages for its employees by 4per cent, replacing its short-term incentive pay it introduced during the pandemic, from Aug. 2.

The company also said it would raise the starting wage to US$15 per hour.

Best Buy said that quarter-to-date sales rose about 2.5per cent from a year earlier, driven by strong demand for computing, appliance and tablet categories.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)