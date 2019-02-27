Best Buy holiday-quarter sales beat estimates; shares surge

Best Buy Co Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter same-store sales on Wednesday as the biggest U.S. consumer electronics retailer sold more wearable devices, gaming consoles and appliances during the holiday quarter.

Shares in Best Buy surged 10 percent on the numbers, which come at the end of a year when it and rivals Target Corp and Walmart Inc have all benefited from the impact of rising wages, low unemployment and tax cuts on U.S. consumers.

The company said domestic online revenue rose 9.3 percent to US$2.96 billion in the fourth quarter, primarily due to higher conversion rates and increased traffic.

Best Buy also forecast fiscal 2020 adjusted profit of US$5.45 to US$5.65 per share, the mid-point of which was above analysts' expectations of US$5.49.

Best Buy's domestic comparable sales rose 3 percent in the three months ended Feb. 2. Analysts on average had expected a 2.03 percent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said comparable sales benefited from growth across categories such as wearables, appliances, smart home and gaming but saw declines in mobile phone sales.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$2.72 per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of US$2.57.

Total revenue fell 3.7 percent to US$14.80 billion, as the year-ago quarter had an extra week, but still came above expectations of US$14.70 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)